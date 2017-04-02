Alabama commit among three invited to Under Armour All-America Game

Future 50 & Under Armour All-America Game selections. Clay Webb, Bo Nix, Pierce Quick, Trey Hill, Jaycee Horn and Jordan Davis! #Orlando pic.twitter.com/TNUBaFvnug — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) April 2, 2017

Three players earned invitations to the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday during the Under Armour Camp Series event in Georgia.

Trey Hill, the nation’s No. 2 guard, from Houston County (Warner Robbins, Ga.). The 6-4, 330-pound Hill has 17 reported offers and is ranked as No. 75 overall by Scout in the Class of 2018.

Jaycee Horn, the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn. Horn is a 6-1 cornerback with 36 reported offers.

Jordan Davis, an Alabama commit defensive end from Southwind (Memphis). Davis is 6-4, 239 and committed to the Crimson Tide in December.

Three players also earned invites to the Future 50:

Bo Nix, a quarterback from Pinson Valley (Pinson, Ala.).

Clay Webb, a center from Oxford (Ala.).

Pierce Quick, an offensive tackle from Hewitt-Trussvile (Trussvilla, Ala.). He measured in at 6-6.

The invitations to the All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.