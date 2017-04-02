Alabama commit among three invited to Under Armour All-America Game

Three players earned invitations to the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday during the Under Armour Camp Series event in Georgia.
- Trey Hill, the nation’s No. 2 guard, from Houston County (Warner Robbins, Ga.). The 6-4, 330-pound Hill has 17 reported offers and is ranked as No. 75 overall by Scout in the Class of 2018.
- Jaycee Horn, the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn. Horn is a 6-1 cornerback with 36 reported offers.
- Jordan Davis, an Alabama commit defensive end from Southwind (Memphis). Davis is 6-4, 239 and committed to the Crimson Tide in December.
Three players also earned invites to the Future 50:
- Bo Nix, a quarterback from Pinson Valley (Pinson, Ala.).
- Clay Webb, a center from Oxford (Ala.).
- Pierce Quick, an offensive tackle from Hewitt-Trussvile (Trussvilla, Ala.). He measured in at 6-6.
The invitations to the All-America Game were not solely based on players’ performance at the camp. Organizers took into account game film and other factors before offering spots.