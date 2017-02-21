Alabama commit Collin Sexton living a dream getting to play in Jordan Brand Classic

Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) senior Collin Sexton was honored Saturday as a Jordan Brand Classic All-American, as part of the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It is an honor and a dream come true,” Sexton said. “I’ve worked extremely hard on my game to get here. This is a huge milestone, but the journey isn’t over; still a lot of work to be done.”

Sexton is ranked the No. 6 player overall, No. 1 point guard in the Class of 2017 by 247Sports. The 6-3 point guard was a big get for Avery Johnson and the Crimson Tide. Alabama currently sits at No. 5 nationally in the 247Sports Team Rankings.

As part of the event, Green presented his parents, Berry Green and Tamika Johnson, with the American Family Insurance Dream Champion Award.

The Jordan Brand Classic is April 14 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.