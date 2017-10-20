Alabama commit Jalyn Armour-Davis celebrates U.S. Army All-American Bowl selection

St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobil, Ala.) cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Armour-Davis, a Alabama commit, is the 124th-ranked player in the country, and No. 2 player in the state of Alabama.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.