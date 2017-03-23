Alabama commit Jordan Davis loves the obsession with football in Tuscaloosa

Southwind (Memphis) defensive end Jordan Davis said he’s never going to shy away from competition. And that’s a good thing because simply to get on the field at his chosen school he’ll have to beat the best.

The 6-5, 226-pound junior has committed to play college football at Alabama. He made the decision after visiting for the Iron Bowl against Auburn on Nov. 19.

Davis is rated a three-star prospect by 24/7 Sports.

“It was my first big rivalry game and I loved the experience,” Davis said. “The atmosphere … they showed us a lot of love. The fans were asking for autographs. I was just speechless.

“I don’t mind competition. There’s no way to get better without competition.”

Tall and rangy with the potential to get add even more bulk, Davis said the Alabama coaches love the way he runs to the football.

Davis was impressed with what he experienced in meeting with Alabama, as he told SBNation.

Davis said he was also impressed with his meeting with coach Nick Saban.

“We talked about staying disciplined and taking care of the books,” he said. “He’s a very wise man.”

Contributing: John Varlas, Memphis Commercial Appeal