Alabama commit Quay Walker receives Under Armour All-America jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 3, 2017
Crisp County (Ga.) outside linebacker Quay Walker received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Walker is the No. 6-ranked outside linebacker in the country, according to 247Sports. He counts himself lucky to be considered among the nation’s best.
“It was something that I always wanted to experience,” Walker said. “I really enjoyed (the ceremony). I really couldn’t believe it, being invited to the game. I was pretty much shocked and I’m really thankful.”
The Alabama commit will see plenty of competition at the Under Armour All-America Game, scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. The game will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
“Hopefully I’ll get better playing against these guys, with them pushing me and me pushing them.”
2018 Under Armour All-America Game, Alabama football, American Family Insurance, Crisp County Football, Quay Walker, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour