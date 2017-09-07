USA Today Sports

Alabama football commit Jordan Davis presented with Under Armour All-America jersey

Southwind (Memphis) defensive tackle Jordan Davis received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Davis, an Alabama commit, is a 6-5, 238-pound defensive end. He’s ranked 11th in the country at his position.

“I don’t mind competition,” Davis said after committing to Alabama in March. “There’s no way to get better without competition.”

Davis will have plenty of competition at the Under Armour All America Game, which is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

