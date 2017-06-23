Alabama lands commitment from 4-star DB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Alabama football’s Class of 2018 has been a bit slow developing, but Nick Saban and co. seem to finally be picking up the pace, and doing so with some serious athletes.

The latest is four-star cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, the St. Paul’s Episcopal (Ala.) prospect who is considered one of the top-three recruits in his home state. Now he’s headed to play for his home state team. At 6-feet and 160 pounds, Armour-Davis has average size but incredible athleticism and a frame he can continue to grow into at the next level.

As is so often the case with top recruits from the state of Alabama, Armour-Davis’ ultimate collegiate decision came down to Auburn or Alabama. While there was an element of drama given the schools involved in his final decision, Armour-Davis made it seem as though his final decision had in fact been a fait accompli for some time.

“Really, honestly, it had nothing to do with football,” Armour-Davis told 247 Sports. “They’re all great programs. All programs that had a great sell, and that could get me to the next level, all those things in those categories as far as football. With Alabama, it’s really just the system with me being from Alabama, specifically in Mobile. It’s just great connections if football doesn’t work for me. It’s the school I felt most comfortable at. I’ve had family and close friends that have gone to Alabama. It’s just more of a security blanket at Alabama that I feel.”

One of those family members is 2017 Alabama signee Chadarius Townsend, who is Armour-Davis’ first cousin. Assuming Armour-Davis follows through with his pledge, the two could team up again in Tuscaloosa, particularly with Townsend’s final position on the field still in a certain amount of flux.

Or course, Armour-Davis has to end up in Tuscaloosa first, and while there are plenty of factors that would seem to make the Crimson Tide all but a shoo-in for his services (particularly after his commitment), there is still a chance that he’s swayed by another school. The rising senior said he planned to take at least four of his official visits, and plans to use them to experience new parts of the country. He made mention of USC and a trip to Southern California, and could visit a school in the midwest or elsewhere in the south, outside traditional SEC country.

No matter where he visits, Armour-Davis will go with some pressure off his shoulders, his commitment to his in-state school now officially in the books.

“Really with them it was just a matter of time of when I was (going to announce).” Armour-Davis told 247 Sports.