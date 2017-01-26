Alabama lands new PK recruit in La. native Joseph Bulovas

I am extremely Blessed and excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Alabama!!! #RollTide #TeamSailer pic.twitter.com/FFTM8RUDfe — Joseph Bulovas (@JosephBulovas9) January 25, 2017

Well, that didn’t take long.

Ten days after All-USA Alabama place kicker recruit Brandon Ruiz officially decommitted from the Crimson Tide, Alabama coach Nick Saban has his new placekicker. The Tide received a commitment from three-star prospect Joseph Bulovas, a former Georgia Tech commit from Mandeville (La.) who was a fellow kicker in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl alongside Ruiz.

Bulovas decommitted from Georgia Tech on Monday before officially pledging his future to the Tide on Twitter.

While many schools may try to get by with a walk-on placekicker, Saban has always focused on the importance of role players, particularly in special teams. What Saban wants is consistency and accuracy from range, which is precisely what he thought he had in Ruiz. It sure appears that he has it in Bulovas, too.

In fact, the similarities between the former and current future-Alabama kickers is striking: Both were Chris Sailer proteges who were selected to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. Ruiz made national headlines when he connected on a 76-yard field goal attempt in practice last year; Bulovas did the same when he hit from 70 yards in a Mandeville practice in July. Lose one Chris Sailer star, land another. Wash, rinse, repeat.

He may not be the starter on opening weekend in 2017, but he’s likely to have Saban’s trust placed in him at some point in the near future.