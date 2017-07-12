Alabama Mr. Football La'Damian Webb commits to Mississippi State

Mississippi State secured a commitment Wednesday from the running back who was at the top of its board.

La’Damian Webb, a three-star prospect out of Beauregard High in Alabama, announced he has committed to the Bulldogs, giving MSU the shifty, elusive back it coveted for the 2018 class.

Webb will likely be the only running back MSU takes for 2018, sources said. Webb, who is 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, was high on the Bulldogs’ list because he draws comparisons from staffers to former MSU running back Brandon Holloway, who is 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds.

With Aeris Williams, Nick Gibson, Dontavian Lee and Kylin Hill each at least 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, possessing power and strength, Webb has a decent chance for early playing time because he can add a different element to the offense.

Webb said Mississippi State was at the top for him because of his relationships with the Bulldogs coaches and staff, including Dan Mullen, D.J. Looney and Patrick Austin. Webb traveled to Starkville once, and Mulllen saw Webb during the spring.

Webb became the first junior to ever capture the yearly state honor as Mr. Football after he set a single-season Alabama record for rushing touchdowns (47) and led his team to a state title in 2016. He rushed for 3,242 yards, which ranks second in Alabama history. Webb is rated as the No. 33 running back in the country by the 247Composite list.

For more, visit the Jackson (Miss.) Clarion-Ledger