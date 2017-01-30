Alabama offers 2018 LB Kevontae' Ruggs, younger brother of four-star target Henry Ruggs

Alabama is locked in a recruiting battle for four-star wide receiver Henry Ruggs, and on Sunday the Crimson Tide offered Henry’s younger brother, Keventae’, his first scholarship.

Blessed to receive my first offer from the University of Alabama 🙌🏾😈🏈🔥💪🏾…Thank you Coach Saban for the opportunity!!! #RTR 🐘🔴⚪️@__RUGGS pic.twitter.com/7NDS34rsFV — Kevontae' Ruggs (@rip_lamexico) January 29, 2017

Kevontae, a linebacker at Lee (Montgomery, Ala.), doesn’t yet have a ranking from the major recruiting services, leading many to believe the move is purely a last-ditch effort to lock up his older brother.

Alabama is battling Florida State and others for the elder Ruggs, who will announce his commitment on National Signing Day.

The move is not without precedent. In fact, a couple weeks ago BYU offered L.J. Tufele, the younger brother of four-star defensive tackle Jay.

Congrats to my little brother Lj Tufele for receiving his first offer to BYU! #ClassOf2021 pic.twitter.com/KOVaGC8E3y — Jay Tufele (@tufele123) January 15, 2017

It remains to be seen if either may will pay dividends.