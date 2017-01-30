Menu

Alabama offers 2018 LB Kevontae' Ruggs, younger brother of four-star target Henry Ruggs

Alabama is locked in a recruiting battle for four-star wide receiver Henry Ruggs, and on Sunday the Crimson Tide offered Henry’s younger brother, Keventae’, his first scholarship.

Kevontae, a linebacker at Lee (Montgomery, Ala.), doesn’t yet have a ranking from the major recruiting services, leading many to believe the move is purely a last-ditch effort to lock up his older brother.

Alabama is battling Florida State and others for the elder Ruggs, who will announce his commitment on National Signing Day.

The move is not without precedent. In fact, a couple weeks ago BYU offered L.J. Tufele, the younger brother of four-star defensive tackle Jay.

It remains to be seen if either may will pay dividends.

