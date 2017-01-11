Alabama three-star WR Marlon Williams decommits from USC

The University of Southern California’s 2017 recruiting class, ranked 12th in the nation according to the 24/7 Sports Composite, took a hit Tuesday morning when McGill-Toolen Catholic (Mobile, Ala.) senior wide receiver Marlon Williams decommitted from the Trojans and reopened his recruitment.

I have reopened my recruitment https://t.co/hQdZFOmRPz — Marlon Williams (@TheReall__6) January 10, 2017

“I’m going to open my recruitment back up. I’m still going to keep USC in the picture,” Williams told AuburnSports.com’s Bryan Matthews. “I just feel like it’s the right decision.”

Williams is a three-star recruit and ranked as the 100th best receiver in the class, according to 24/7. He was a part of the 2015 Ala. Class 7A state champions and this year’s team that reached the 7A state final before falling to Hoover, 17-7.

On the year, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Williams finished with 46 receptions for 996 yards and 13 touchdowns while also rushing for seven touchdowns as a Wildcat quarterback.

Williams told AuburnSports.com that LSU and Tennessee are recruiting him the hardest right now and that Auburn, USC and Arizona State round out his top five. He plans to officially visit LSU Jan. 20 and possibly Tennessee Jan. 27.