Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa discusses importance of Polynesian Bowl, arriving in Tuscaloosa

It has been a busy few weeks for Tua Tagovailoa.

The quarterback has been all over the map, from Hawaii to San Antonio to Tuscaloosa and, now, back to Hawaii for the Polynesian Bowl, which will be held Saturday. Tagovailoa has not yet been cleared to play in the game by the Alabama compliance department.

Tagovailoa spoke with Scout.com in the above video about the game, and what he says as a massive advantage for players, a lot of whom hail from Hawaii, who haven’t gotten a ton of exposure on the recruiting trail.

Additionallu, Tagovailoa discussed arriving in Tuscaloosa as an early enrollee at Alabama.