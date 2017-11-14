Albuquerque (N.M.) rises into top 10 of Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings

Albuquerque (N.M.) rose seven spots to No. 9 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/United Soccer Coaches (formerly NSCAA) Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings.

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team as the top five was unchanged.

Center Moriches (N.Y.) leads five newcomers in the rankings, coming in at No. 12.

The biggest mover was Broomfield (Colo.), which jumped eight spots to No. 16. Both Albuquerque and St. John’s Prep (Danvers, Mass.) moved up seven spots.