Ohio teen dies after high school hockey practice

A 17-year-old high school hockey player from suburban Cleveland died Tuesday, South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools confirmed in a news release. Alec Kornet, a junior on the Brush High hockey team, complained of breathing difficulties during a practice at the Cleveland Heights Ice Rink on Tuesday and was transported to nearby hospital, where he later died, WOIO-TV reported. “The South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools formally and regrettably releases the sad news that on Tuesday evening, one of our high school students, Alec Kornet, a junior, unexpectedly passed away,” the district said in a statement released to USA TODAY Sports and other outlets Wednesday. “Alec was an honor student, involved in the Charles F. Brush High School band, soccer and hockey teams. Alec was an incredibly well-liked and well-respected student by his fellow classmates. This SEL Schools is deeply saddened by his death, and extends our deepest sympathy to the Kornet family at this time.”

Kornet also played on the school’s baseball team and tweeted Monday night about how eager he was for the season to get started.

Watching MLB Network rn has me getting into the baseball feels and it's teasing me being on😭 — Alec Kornet (@AlecKornet) February 14, 2017

Landon Vance, a teammate on the school’s baseball team said, “Alec was such a great competitor. We would always go at it in practice for the king of the middle infield bragging rights while trying to win a simple game of knockout. He had a smile that had been always contagious. I lost a brother on and off the field. This upcoming season will be for Alec.”