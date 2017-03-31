Alex Barcello warms up but not enough to advance in HS national 3-point championships

Tempe Corona del Sol senior guard Alex Barcello got to be on national TV (which will be shown tape-delayed on CBS on Sunday afternoon) not only as a 3-point shooter but as a prop during the dunk contest Friday morning at Phoenix Greenway High.

Neither turned out as well as he’d like.

Barcello, who has signed with the University of Arizona, was the only local player in the national event, which was in conjunction with this week’s NCAA Tournament Final Four in the Valley.

Barcello, one of eight players in the boys shooting contest, shot a better second round (19 points) than the first (15), but it wasn’t enough to get to the finals.

Collin Sexton of Mableton, Ga., who has signed with Alabama, won the championship of the American Family Insurance High School 3-point Championship over Oklahoma-bound Trae Young of Norman, Okla., 18-15.

“It’s a fun event to do,” Barcello said. “It’s pretty cool to come out here and get selected.

“I picked it up in the second round. They’re all good shooters, the best shooters in the country.”

Sexton wasn’t sure if he’d be able to outshoot Young in the final, after Young scored 27 points in his second round.

“I knew I had to make a whole bunch of shots,” Sexton said. “I missed a whole lot on the last rack.

“This is an amazing event with the students, everybody cheering.”

Greenway, making it an all-school assembly, turned its gym into an overflow crowd for the nation’s best high school 3-point girls and boys shooters and dunkers.

Chasity Patterson of Houston won her second 3-point girls championship in a week, beating out Duke-signee Mikayla Boykin of Clinton, N.C., in the the final round, 17-11.

Patterson then lost out to Sexton in the boys/girls combination final.

Patterson, who has signed with Texas, won the McDonald’s All-American girls 3-point championship earlier in the week.

“It wasn’t my best shooting, but I put it up at the end,” Patterson said. “I’m excited to bring back to titles.”

Barcello was used as a prop for Lonnie Walker, a Miami-signee from Reading, Pa. Barcello, facing the basket, placed a ball behind his neck for Walker to grab on his way to the basket. But Walker, on three tries, could never get a firm grip of the ball and missed. He finally dunked it without help.

Victor Bailey Jr., of Austin, Texas, an Oregon signee, won the slam dunk competition.

Suggest human interest stories to Richard Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him at twitter.com/azc_obert.