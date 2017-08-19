Alex Huston, leading passer in nation in 2016, opens with eight touchdowns

Alex Huston set Missouri state records with 6,131 yards and 76 touchdowns last season and was the leading passer in the nation.

Huston, who was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year, last fall is off to a pretty good start to this season.

Huston threw for eight touchdowns, including five in the first half, as Glendale (Springfield) beat Joplin 54-25 on Friday night. The 54 points is in line with Glendale’s average of 52 points per game last season.

Huston had five touchdowns in the first half as Glendale jumped to a 34-0 lead.