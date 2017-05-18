California softball team's 125-game streak without getting shut out ends

The Alhambra (Calif.) High softball team had two notable streaks ends this week in a 5-0 loss to Concord:

The team had not been shut out in 125 games — a span that stretches to a non-league game against Monte Vista in 2013.

The team lost a league game for the first time since 2010 — a span of 81 games.

“We know we have solid defense, so we just focused on playing our game, and getting an early lead,” Concord coach Megan Coddington told Prep2Prep.com. “(Alhambra) did hit the ball hard, but we played great defense.”