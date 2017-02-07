Alief Elsik (Texas) surges in Super 25 winter boys soccer rankings

Alief Elsik (Alief, Texas) has surged to No. 3 in the latest USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 for boys winter soccer.

Elsik is off to a 9-0-1 start and has won nine consecutive games after a tie to open the season. Elsik has allowed just seven goals in its 10 games. The team was No. 9 in the previous rankings.

Montverde Academy (Fla.) remains in the No. 1 spot and has finished its season at 20-0-1 and with a 157-game unbeaten streak.

Godinez Fundamental (Santa Ana, Calif.) remains No. 2 and has been dominant, outscoring opponents 64-8.

Northwest Rankin (Flowood, Miss.) and Fleming Island (Orange Park, Fla.) remain at Nos. 4 and 5.

The Woodlands (Texas) and Doral Prep Academy (Fla.) enter the rankings this week. The Woodlands is No. 8 and Doral Prep is No. 10.