All 'A' regional basketball events this week

KCD's Anthony Mathis shoots the ball during the first half of play against Eastern, Tuesday, February 23, 2016 at Ballard High School.

The All “A” Classic regional basketball tournaments are being held in Louisville this week.

Regional champions will advance to the All “A” Classic state tournaments set for Jan. 25-29 at the Frankfort Convention Center.

All “A” events are limited to the 120 smallest high schools in Kentucky, based on enrollment in grades 9-12.

Here are the regional tournament schedules for the Louisville area:

GIRLS

SIXTH REGION

At Portland Christian

* Monday – Beth Haven 47, Portland Christian 36

* Tuesday – Holy Cross 49, Shawnee 37

* Wednesday – Beth Haven vs. Presentation, 5:45 p.m.

* Friday – Final, Holy Cross vs. Beth Haven-Presentation winner, 8 p.m.

SEVENTH REGION

At Kentucky Country Day

* Tuesday – St. Francis 72, Collegiate 55

* Wednesday – St. Francis vs. Whitefield Academy, 5 p.m.; Brown vs. Kentucky Country Day, 7 p.m.

* Friday – Final, 6 p.m.

BOYS

SIXTH REGION

At Portland Christian

* Monday – Beth Haven 64, Portland Christian 53

* Tuesday – Shawnee 71, Evangel Christian 58

* Wednesday – Shawnee vs. Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

* Friday – Final, Beth Haven vs. Shawnee-Holy Cross winner, 6 p.m.

SEVENTH REGION

At Kentucky Country Day

* Tuesday – St. Francis 88, Brown 80

* Thursday – St. Francis vs. Collegiate, 5 p.m.; Whitefield Academy vs. Kentucky Country Day, 7 p.m.

* Friday – Final, 8 p.m.

