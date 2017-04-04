All-Ohio LB chooses Michigan walk-on offer ahead of Quinnipiac lacrosse scholarship

Turning childhood dreams into a reality #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Q4wn4nlDGO — Matt Brown (@Matt_b1213) April 3, 2017

One of the top football players in the state of Ohio has had a late change of heart, adjusting not only where he’ll head to school, but what sport he’ll pay.

On Monday Matt Brown, an all-Ohio linebacker from Solon High School in suburban Cleveland, announced that he would walk on to Jim Harbaugh’s football team at Michigan rather than accept a scholarship to compete in lacrosse at Quinnipiac in Connecticut.

Brown referred to the walk-on opportunity at Michigan as one he, “simply cannot pass us,” in his tweet announcing his commitment to Michigan.

To call Brown’s change of recruiting course unusual is a significant understatement. There is a relatively small overlap of top lacrosse and football prospects, led by former Syracuse lacrosse defenseman Brandon Mullins, who chose to play lacrosse for the Orange ahead of football for nearly any program in the nation. Mullins, who was a second-team lacrosse All-American as a senior, was a top football prospect from Coppell High in suburban Dallas as a high school senior.

Now Matt Brown is making a move in the other direction, much to the excitement of Michigan fans who thought their incoming recruiting class was already finished.