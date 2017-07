Alyssa Wilson, from Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.), bettered her own national high school record in the shot put with an outstanding performance at the Pan American Junior Championships in Trujillo, Peru.

Wilson, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field selection, won gold and had a third throw of 58-1. Her previous mark was 57-1 1/4.

Along with her success in the discus, Wilson previously won the USATF Junior title in the hammer throw at 185-11.