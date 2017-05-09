USA Today Sports

Another record performance for Olympian Sydney McLaughlin, Union Catholic track

Another meet, more records for the Union Catholic (N.J.) girls track team.

The team shattered five meet records at the Union County Relays and dominated with a 125-58 victory against Westfield.

The most impressive of those performances might have been a state record of 1:37.53 in the 4×200. That betters the record of 1:37.77 set by Franklin in 2003.

According to MileSplit, Olympian and American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track Athlete of the Year Sydney McLaughlin started with a 23.2, with Khamil Evans at 24.3, Amaya Chadwick at 24.7 and Sydney Tucker at 25.2.

