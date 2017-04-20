Michael Porter Jr. is unanimous No. 1 in recruiting rankings, but who should be No. 2?

The four major recruiting sites have released their final Class of 2017 basketball player rankings and all agree on one thing: Michael Porter Jr. is No. 1.

Porter, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year, is a unanimous choice from Top247, ESPN, Scout and Rivals. A 6-9 forward, Porter has signed a financial aid agreement with Missouri after being released from Washington following the firing of coach Lorenzo Romar.

After Porter, though, agreement is hard to come by in some cases.

Mohammed Bamba, the 6-11 uncommitted forward from Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), comes in at No. 2, according to Top 247, Scout and Rivals. ESPN goes with Hillcrest Prep 7-footer DeAndre Ayton, who is heading to Arizona. ESPN has Bamba at No. 3.

Scout and Rivals have Ayton at No. 3, while Top247 has jumped Collin Sexton, the Alabama signee from Pebblebrook (Mabelton, Ga.), into that spot. Sexton moved up three places in the final Top 247 after his performances at the McDonald’s All America Game and Jordan Brand Classic.

No. 4 also sees a mix of opinions: ESPN and Scout go with Duke signee Wendell Carter, from Pace Academy (Atlanta). Top 247 has Ayton sliding to No. 4. Rivals goes with uncommitted IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) point guard Trevon Duval.

To round out the Top 5, ESPN has Duval and Rivals has Carter. Top 247 ranks Western Kentucky signee Mitchell Robinson, a 7-footer from Chalmette (La.), in that spot and Scout opts for Michigan State signee Jaren Jackson Jr., a 6-10 power forward from Super 25 champion La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).