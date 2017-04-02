VIDEO: Zion Williamson adds another viral dunk to his collection

Zion Williamson is at it again.

Williamson, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA first team selection from Spartanburg Day (S.C.), scored 47 points to lead South Carolina Supreme team against the Arkansas Wings at the Real Deal In The Rock AAU event. Among them was this 360 scoop dunk.

The chance to see Williamson — or attend the event — attracted the governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson, two former senators and a number of current and former Arkansas players, event founder Bill Ingram told BallIsLife.com.