ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale (Seattle)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: DeAndre Ayton

School: Hillcrest Prep, Phoenix

Position: Center

Height: 7-1

Details: Arizona signee led team to 33-6 record and national title in Grind Session, averaging 26 points, 15 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.

Teammates say my best quality is: My competitiveness.

Greatest achievement: Winning my first national championship this year.

Favorite class: Government. It was interesting learning about the process during the election.

Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: My mother. I would be nothing without her and all of her support. She is the reason I am where I am today.

I’m likely to sing along to: Mask Off by Future.

Typical breakfast: Eggs, Bacon, and Sweet Tea.

Last movie I saw: Logan.

Favorite teacher: Ms. (Brittany) Connerly. When everybody said I wasn’t going to be NCAA qualified she stood by me and helped me finish off high school strong and make sure I am prepared for U of A this fall.

Could play my story: Lance Gross and Samuel L. Jackson

Funniest thing recently: I found out I was still growing.

A year from now, I will be: Heading into March Madness with my team to bring home the title to U of A.

Biggest names on my phone: Jeff Goodman and Paul Biancardi.

Favorite app on my phone: Instagram.