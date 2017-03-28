ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale (Seattle)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)
PLAYER PROFILE:
Name: DeAndre Ayton
School: Hillcrest Prep, Phoenix
Position: Center
Height: 7-1
Details: Arizona signee led team to 33-6 record and national title in Grind Session, averaging 26 points, 15 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
Teammates say my best quality is: My competitiveness.
Greatest achievement: Winning my first national championship this year.
Favorite class: Government. It was interesting learning about the process during the election.
Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: My mother. I would be nothing without her and all of her support. She is the reason I am where I am today.
I’m likely to sing along to: Mask Off by Future.
Typical breakfast: Eggs, Bacon, and Sweet Tea.
Last movie I saw: Logan.
Favorite teacher: Ms. (Brittany) Connerly. When everybody said I wasn’t going to be NCAA qualified she stood by me and helped me finish off high school strong and make sure I am prepared for U of A this fall.
Could play my story: Lance Gross and Samuel L. Jackson
Funniest thing recently: I found out I was still growing.
A year from now, I will be: Heading into March Madness with my team to bring home the title to U of A.
Biggest names on my phone: Jeff Goodman and Paul Biancardi.
Favorite app on my phone: Instagram.