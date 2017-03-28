ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Marvin Bagley III, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale (Seattle)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Marvin Bagley III

School: Sierra Canyon, Chatsworth, Calif.

Position: Forward

Height: 6-11

Details: Undeclared junior averaged 24.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks, leading Trailblazers to a 27-3 record.

Teammates say my best qualities are: My effort and my work ethic.

Greatest achievement: Winning a state championship (at Corona del Sol in Tempe, Ariz.) as a freshman.

Epic fail I learned from: You learn from all failures, but this season didn’t end the way I wanted it to. We had a lot of great talent. It just didn’t fall our way, and we broke down toward the end of the year. Next year, I can learn from this and try to make it better.

Favorite class: Songwriting. I like writing songs and it helps me do that.

Outside of sports, I am inspired by: My parents and Jesus.

I’m likely to sing along to: False Prophets by J. Cole.

Typical breakfast: I like pancakes and eggs. Just the basic stuff my mom makes.

Last movie I saw: Get Out.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Paula) Hoon for fourth grade. She taught everything. She was fun. We did a lot of fun stuff in class. It wasn’t serious all the time. It was a good year and I enjoyed it.

Could play my story: Will Smith, if he grew an Afro.

A year from now, I will be: Wherever God wants me to be.

Biggest names on my phone: Coach K and Coach Cal.

Favorite apps on my phone: Instagram and iTunes.