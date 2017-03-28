ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Trevon Duval, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale (Seattle)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Trevon Duval

School: IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Position: Guard

Height: 6-3

Details: Undeclared senior averaged 16.2 points and 7.7 assists for 26-1 Ascenders.

Teammates say my best quality is: Passing. I get them the ball whenever they want or need it. I give it to them where it is easiest to make a shot.

Greatest achievement: Being selected to play in the McDonald’s All American Game.

Failure I learned from: Failing my driver’s test, the written part, three times. I took it once and failed and then my mom gave me the book to study and I didn’t really look it, so I failed the test again. The next time, I studied and put some time into it. Whatever you do, you have to put in hard work to expect good things.

Favorite class: Right now, it’s chemistry. We have a lot of experiments in the lab that we do. I love trying new things, trying to figure out something different.

Outside of sports, I am inspired by: My dad. He’s inspired me to try to become a really good basketball player and the best I can be.

I’m likely to sing along to: Both by Drake. He has good songs.

Typical breakfast: Cereal or waffles.

Last movie I saw: Logan.

Favorite teacher: My third-grade teacher, Miss (Colleen) Sheeron, at Kuumba Academy Charter in Wilmington, Del. She just made everything easy. She taught math and a little bit of English. She was the biggest reason math is my favorite subject.

Could play my story: Jamie Foxx.

Funniest thing recently: I was in the car, looking all over for my phone in the car when I had it in my hand the whole time.

A year from now, I will be: Playing for a conference championship, hopefully.

Biggest name on my phone: J.R. Smith.

Favorite app on my phone: Instagram.