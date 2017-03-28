ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale (Seattle)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)
PLAYER PROFILE:
Name: Zion Williamson
School: Spartanburg Day School, Spartanburg, S.C.
Position: Guard
Height: 6-7
Details: Undeclared junior averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds to lead his team to its second consecutive independent schools association Class 2A state title.
My teammates usually say: That I’m not normal.
Last movie I saw: Get Out
I’m likely to sing along to: Fear by Drake.
Greatest accomplishment: Winning state championships, back-to-back.
Favorite subject: A tie between history and English. With history, I love learning about the past. With English, we do a lot of debating and I love to debate.
Failure I’ve learned from: My freshman year, when we lost the state championship. I don’t ever want to have that feeling again. Me and my teammates work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again.
Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: My mom because she’s pushed and I see how hard she works to put me in the situation I am.
Typical breakfast: Grits, eggs, bacon and ham.
Biggest name on my phone: Drake
Favorite app on my phone: Snapchat.
How many basketball shoes: 100-plus
Funniest thing recently: I was on my way to an all-star game in Columbia (S.C.). Almost halfway there, I had to turn around because I left my sneakers in a different car.