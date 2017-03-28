ALL-USA Boys Basketball First Team: Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day (S.C.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Michael Porter Jr., Nathan Hale (Seattle)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jack Doss, Mae Jemison (Huntsville, Ala.)

MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Zion Williamson

School: Spartanburg Day School, Spartanburg, S.C.

Position: Guard

Height: 6-7

Details: Undeclared junior averaged 36.8 points and 13 rebounds to lead his team to its second consecutive independent schools association Class 2A state title.

My teammates usually say: That I’m not normal.

Last movie I saw: Get Out

I’m likely to sing along to: Fear by Drake.

Greatest accomplishment: Winning state championships, back-to-back.

Favorite subject: A tie between history and English. With history, I love learning about the past. With English, we do a lot of debating and I love to debate.

Failure I’ve learned from: My freshman year, when we lost the state championship. I don’t ever want to have that feeling again. Me and my teammates work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: My mom because she’s pushed and I see how hard she works to put me in the situation I am.

Typical breakfast: Grits, eggs, bacon and ham.

Biggest name on my phone: Drake

Favorite app on my phone: Snapchat.

How many basketball shoes: 100-plus

Funniest thing recently: I was on my way to an all-star game in Columbia (S.C.). Almost halfway there, I had to turn around because I left my sneakers in a different car.