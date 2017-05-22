26 Preseason ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse players selected to Under Armour All-America Game

The 44 boys players for the 12th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games have been selected. The game is scheduled for July 1 at 8 p.m. at Towson University in Maryland.

The players will be divided into North and South teams with those rosters announced as the game gets closer.

Seniors in good academic standing are considered and chosen by INSIDE LACROSSE along with members of the selection committee.

Twelve of the 15 players selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse First Team are on the roster (Of the three not selected, two are juniors and not eligible for the game). Fourteen players from the ALL-USA Second and Third Teams were selected.

Here are the players:

Ryan Lanchbury* Attack Avon Old Farms (Conn.) Richmond Owen Seebold Attack Highland Park (Texas) Syracuse Colby Barker Midfield Pittsford (N.Y.) Ohio State Tucker Dordevic Midfield Jesuit (Ore.) Syracuse Bryn Evans Midfield St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.) Harvard Harry Wellford Midfield MICDS (Mo.) Virginia Colin Hinton Defense St. John’s College (D.C.) Maryland Jackson Caputo* Defense Deerfield (Mass.) Brown Hall Peters* Defense St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.) Virginia Raines Shamburger Defense Avon Old Farms (Conn.) Duke Matthew Schmidt* Goalie Culver Academy (Ind.) Notre Dame Alex Buckanavage Attack Brunswick (Conn.) Michigan Nate Buller Attack Landon (Md.) Navy James Avanzato* Attack/ Midfield Sachem North (N.Y.) Maryland Riley Curtis Attack/ Midfield Hill Academy (Ont.) Denver Mike Drake* Midfield Salesianum (Del.) Notre Dame Jackson Reid* Midfield Culver Academy (Ind.) Ohio State Justin Shockey* Faceoff Landon (Md.) Navy Adrian Enchill* Defense Westminster (Conn.) Brown Jared Reinson Defense Montgomery (N.J.) Johns Hopkins Ryan Cornell Goalie Darien (Conn.) Vermont Drew Morris* Goalie New Canaan (Conn.) Maryland Chris Gray* Attack Shoreham Wading River (N.Y.) Boston University Tehoka Nanticoke* Attack IMG Academy (Fla.) Albany Aidan Olmstead* Attack Corning (N.Y.) Loyola Cam Badour Midfield IMG Academy (Fla.) Duke Matt Licciardi* Midfield Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.) Cornell Nakeie Montgomery Midfield Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) Duke Justin Inacio Faceoff Hill Academy (Ont.) Ohio State Andrew Fowler LSM/Defense Landon (Md.) Cornell Carson Cochran Defense Brother Rice (Mich.) Notre Dame Chris Fake* Defense Hun School (N.J.) Yale Frank Tangredi* Defense Chaminade (N.Y.) Harvard Bubba Fairman* Attack Deerfield (Mass.)/Brighton (Utah) Maryland Connor Morin* Attack Morristown-Beard (N.J.) Notre Dame Colin Munro* Attack Mountain Vista (Colo.) North Carolina Alex Trippi* Attack Bullis (Md.) North Carolina Connor DeSimone* Midfield Smithtown East (N.Y.) Johns Hopkins Matt Moore* Midfield Garnet Valley (Pa.) Virginia Ryan O’Connell* Midfield New Canaan (Conn.) North Carolina Lucas Quinn* Midfield Niskayuna (N.Y.) Syracuse Arden Cohen Defense Darien (Conn.) Notre Dame Owen Prybylski* Defense Westfield (N.J.) Villanova Alex Rode* Goalie St. Paul’s (Md.) Virginia

*ALL-USA Preseason Team