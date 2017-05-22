26 Preseason ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse players selected to Under Armour All-America Game

The 44 boys players for the 12th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games have been selected. The game is scheduled for July 1 at 8 p.m. at Towson University in Maryland.
The players will be divided into North and South teams with those rosters announced as the game gets closer.
Seniors in good academic standing are considered and chosen by INSIDE LACROSSE along with members of the selection committee.
Twelve of the 15 players selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse First Team are on the roster (Of the three not selected, two are juniors and not eligible for the game). Fourteen players from the ALL-USA Second and Third Teams were selected.
Here are the players:
|Ryan
|Lanchbury*
|Attack
|Avon Old Farms (Conn.)
|Richmond
|Owen
|Seebold
|Attack
|Highland Park (Texas)
|Syracuse
|Colby
|Barker
|Midfield
|Pittsford (N.Y.)
|Ohio State
|Tucker
|Dordevic
|Midfield
|Jesuit (Ore.)
|Syracuse
|Bryn
|Evans
|Midfield
|St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.)
|Harvard
|Harry
|Wellford
|Midfield
|MICDS (Mo.)
|Virginia
|Colin
|Hinton
|Defense
|St. John’s College (D.C.)
|Maryland
|Jackson
|Caputo*
|Defense
|Deerfield (Mass.)
|Brown
|Hall
|Peters*
|Defense
|St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.)
|Virginia
|Raines
|Shamburger
|Defense
|Avon Old Farms (Conn.)
|Duke
|Matthew
|Schmidt*
|Goalie
|Culver Academy (Ind.)
|Notre Dame
|Alex
|Buckanavage
|Attack
|Brunswick (Conn.)
|Michigan
|Nate
|Buller
|Attack
|Landon (Md.)
|Navy
|James
|Avanzato*
|Attack/ Midfield
|Sachem North (N.Y.)
|Maryland
|Riley
|Curtis
|Attack/ Midfield
|Hill Academy (Ont.)
|Denver
|Mike
|Drake*
|Midfield
|Salesianum (Del.)
|Notre Dame
|Jackson
|Reid*
|Midfield
|Culver Academy (Ind.)
|Ohio State
|Justin
|Shockey*
|Faceoff
|Landon (Md.)
|Navy
|Adrian
|Enchill*
|Defense
|Westminster (Conn.)
|Brown
|Jared
|Reinson
|Defense
|Montgomery (N.J.)
|Johns Hopkins
|Ryan
|Cornell
|Goalie
|Darien (Conn.)
|Vermont
|Drew
|Morris*
|Goalie
|New Canaan (Conn.)
|Maryland
|Chris
|Gray*
|Attack
|Shoreham Wading River (N.Y.)
|Boston University
|Tehoka
|Nanticoke*
|Attack
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Albany
|Aidan
|Olmstead*
|Attack
|Corning (N.Y.)
|Loyola
|Cam
|Badour
|Midfield
|IMG Academy (Fla.)
|Duke
|Matt
|Licciardi*
|Midfield
|Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.)
|Cornell
|Nakeie
|Montgomery
|Midfield
|Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas)
|Duke
|Justin
|Inacio
|Faceoff
|Hill Academy (Ont.)
|Ohio State
|Andrew
|Fowler
|LSM/Defense
|Landon (Md.)
|Cornell
|Carson
|Cochran
|Defense
|Brother Rice (Mich.)
|Notre Dame
|Chris
|Fake*
|Defense
|Hun School (N.J.)
|Yale
|Frank
|Tangredi*
|Defense
|Chaminade (N.Y.)
|Harvard
|Bubba
|Fairman*
|Attack
|Deerfield (Mass.)/Brighton (Utah)
|Maryland
|Connor
|Morin*
|Attack
|Morristown-Beard (N.J.)
|Notre Dame
|Colin
|Munro*
|Attack
|Mountain Vista (Colo.)
|North Carolina
|Alex
|Trippi*
|Attack
|Bullis (Md.)
|North Carolina
|Connor
|DeSimone*
|Midfield
|Smithtown East (N.Y.)
|Johns Hopkins
|Matt
|Moore*
|Midfield
|Garnet Valley (Pa.)
|Virginia
|Ryan
|O’Connell*
|Midfield
|New Canaan (Conn.)
|North Carolina
|Lucas
|Quinn*
|Midfield
|Niskayuna (N.Y.)
|Syracuse
|Arden
|Cohen
|Defense
|Darien (Conn.)
|Notre Dame
|Owen
|Prybylski*
|Defense
|Westfield (N.J.)
|Villanova
|Alex
|Rode*
|Goalie
|St. Paul’s (Md.)
|Virginia
*ALL-USA Preseason Team