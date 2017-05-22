USA Today Sports

26 Preseason ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse players selected to Under Armour All-America Game

Photo: TJ Shaw

26 Preseason ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse players selected to Under Armour All-America Game

ALL-USA

26 Preseason ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse players selected to Under Armour All-America Game

The 44 boys players for the 12th annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Games have been selected. The game is scheduled for July 1 at 8 p.m. at Towson University in Maryland.

The players will be divided into North and South teams with those rosters announced as the game gets closer.

Seniors in good academic standing are considered and chosen by INSIDE LACROSSE along with members of the selection committee.

Twelve of the 15 players selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Lacrosse First Team are on the roster (Of the three not selected, two are juniors and not eligible for the game). Fourteen players from the ALL-USA Second and Third Teams were selected.

Here are the players:

Ryan Lanchbury* Attack Avon Old Farms (Conn.) Richmond
Owen Seebold Attack Highland Park (Texas) Syracuse
Colby Barker Midfield Pittsford (N.Y.) Ohio State
Tucker Dordevic Midfield Jesuit (Ore.) Syracuse
Bryn Evans Midfield St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.) Harvard
Harry Wellford Midfield MICDS (Mo.) Virginia
Colin Hinton Defense St. John’s College (D.C.) Maryland
Jackson Caputo* Defense Deerfield (Mass.) Brown
Hall Peters* Defense St. Ignatius Prep (Calif.) Virginia
Raines Shamburger Defense Avon Old Farms (Conn.) Duke
Matthew Schmidt* Goalie Culver Academy (Ind.) Notre Dame
Alex Buckanavage Attack Brunswick (Conn.) Michigan
Nate Buller Attack Landon (Md.) Navy
James Avanzato* Attack/ Midfield Sachem North (N.Y.) Maryland
Riley Curtis Attack/ Midfield Hill Academy (Ont.) Denver
Mike Drake* Midfield Salesianum (Del.) Notre Dame
Jackson Reid* Midfield Culver Academy (Ind.) Ohio State
Justin Shockey* Faceoff Landon (Md.) Navy
Adrian Enchill* Defense Westminster (Conn.) Brown
Jared Reinson Defense Montgomery (N.J.) Johns Hopkins
Ryan Cornell Goalie Darien (Conn.) Vermont
Drew Morris* Goalie New Canaan (Conn.) Maryland
Chris Gray* Attack Shoreham Wading River (N.Y.) Boston University
Tehoka Nanticoke* Attack IMG Academy (Fla.) Albany
Aidan Olmstead* Attack Corning (N.Y.) Loyola
Cam Badour Midfield IMG Academy (Fla.) Duke
Matt Licciardi* Midfield Cold Spring Harbor (N.Y.) Cornell
Nakeie Montgomery Midfield Episcopal School of Dallas (Texas) Duke
Justin Inacio Faceoff Hill Academy (Ont.) Ohio State
Andrew Fowler LSM/Defense Landon (Md.) Cornell
Carson Cochran Defense Brother Rice (Mich.) Notre Dame
Chris Fake* Defense Hun School (N.J.) Yale
Frank Tangredi* Defense Chaminade (N.Y.) Harvard
Bubba Fairman* Attack Deerfield (Mass.)/Brighton (Utah) Maryland
Connor Morin* Attack Morristown-Beard (N.J.) Notre Dame
Colin Munro* Attack Mountain Vista (Colo.) North Carolina
Alex Trippi* Attack Bullis (Md.) North Carolina
Connor DeSimone* Midfield Smithtown East (N.Y.) Johns Hopkins
Matt Moore* Midfield Garnet Valley (Pa.) Virginia
Ryan O’Connell* Midfield New Canaan (Conn.) North Carolina
Lucas Quinn* Midfield Niskayuna (N.Y.) Syracuse
Arden Cohen Defense Darien (Conn.) Notre Dame
Owen Prybylski* Defense Westfield (N.J.) Villanova
Alex Rode* Goalie St. Paul’s (Md.) Virginia

*ALL-USA Preseason Team

, , , , , , ALL-USA

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home