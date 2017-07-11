ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Distance

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette (La.)

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year:Juris Green, The Woodlands (Texas)

Here are the athletes selected in the distances (mile, 2 mile and 5,000 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Reed Brown

School: Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 1:51.01 in 800; 3:59.30 in mile; 8:51.87 in 3,200; 14:37.51 in 5,000.

Luis Grijalva

School: Armijo (Fairfield (Calif.)

Year: Sr.

Times, events: 3:47.17 in 1,500; 4:02.63 in mile; 8:46.68 in 2 mile; 14:35.78 in 5,000.

Casey Clinger

School: American Fork (Utah)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 4:02.90 in mile; 8:44.70 in 3, 200.

Cooper Teare

School: St. Joseph Notre Dame (Alameda, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 3:47.89 in 1,500; 4:00.16 in mile; 8:41.46 in 3,200; 14:13.26 in 5,000.

TRACKINGS:

Brown became the 10 high school athlete to run a mile in under four minutes (now ranks No. 3 on the all-time list).

Teare was the top high school finisher (second overall) in the 1,500 meters at the USATF Junior Championships to earn a Team USA berth. He won the special high school mile at the first Tracktown Summer Series pro team meet and ranks No. 11 all-time list at that distance. He led the season lists at 3,200 meters and at 5,000 meters. Both athletes are headed to Oregon.

Grijalva had the best time for 1,500 meters and was the California (CIF) champion in the 1,600.

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Parker

School: American Fork (Utah)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 4:03.67 in mile; 9:08.06 in 3,200; 1:50.84 in 800.

DJ Principe

School: La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 3:54.70 in 1,500, 4:00.73 in mile.