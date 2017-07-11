ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Hurdles

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette (La.)

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Juris Green, The Woodlands (Texas)

Sprints

Long Sprints and Middle Distance

Distances

Throws

Jumps

Here are the athletes selected in the hurdles (110, 300 and 400 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Joseph Anderson

School: Upland (Calif.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 13.33 in 110H; 36.02 in 300H

Eric Edwards

School: Langham Creek (Houston)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 13.32 in 110H; 36.36 300H; 52.21 400H.

Cory Poole

School: East Orange (N.J.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 13.69 in 110H; 36.55 in 300H; 49.88 in 400H.

Thomas Burns

School: Northwestern (Miami)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 35.25 in 300H; 50.12 in 400H.

TRACKINGS:

The tough hurdling group was led by Burns with his No. 2 all-time mark in the 300 hurdles and postseason wins over the long hurdles at the Great Southwest and New Balance meets.

Edwards, at No. 5, and Oregon-bound Anderson, at No. 7, cracked the all-time 110 meter hurdles lists and also finished 1-2 at the USATF Junior Nationals. The 13.32 time by Edwards was the fastest ever by a Texas high school runner.

Poole, No. 7 all-time in the 400 hurdles, was the Junior champ at that distance.

SECOND TEAM

Charles Brockman

School: Plano (Texas)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 13.53 in 110H; 35.62 in 300H; 50.70 in 400H.

Trey Cunningham

School: Winfield (Ala.)

Year: Senior

Times, event: 13.35 in 110H

Noah Green

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 13.53 in 110H; 36.28 in 300H.