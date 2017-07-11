ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Jumps

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette (La.)

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Juris Green, The Woodlands (Texas)

Sprints

Hurdles

Long Sprints and Middle Distance

Distances

Throws

Here are the athletes selected in the vertical jumps (high jump and pole vault) and the horizontal jumps (long jump and triple jump). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

VERTICAL JUMPS FIRST TEAM

Tate Curran

School: Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 17-3 in pole vault

*Mondo Duplantis

School: Lafayette (La.)

Year: Junior

Height, event: 19-4 1/4 in pole vault (HSR).

Jakobe Ford

School: Shadle Park (Spokane, Wash.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 7-3 3/4 in high jump.

*Vernon Turner

School: Yukon (Okla.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 7-6 in high jump.

TRACKINGS:

ALL-USA repeaters Duplantis, the ALL-USA Athlete of the Year, and Turner stood out among high school athletes.

After jumping over 7 feet in nine meets and winning titles at the Oklahoma state 6A and Great Southwest Invitational meets, Turner decided to take the summer off before entering Oklahoma in the fall — content with his No. 2 all-time ranking. Last year he qualified for and competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials but did not advance in the rain-hampered qualifying. round.

Curran was the Arcadia Invitational and California high school pole vault champion.

VERTICAL JUMPS SECOND TEAM

Daniel Claxton

School: Smithtown East (St. James, N.Y.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 7-1½ in high jump.

K.C. Lightfoot

School: Lee’s Summit (Mo.)

Year: Junior

Height, event: 17-8 1/2 in pole vault

Horizontal Jumps FIRST TEAM

Jequan Hogan

School: Fountain-Ft. Carson (Fountain, Colo.)

Year: Junior

Distance, event: 50-7 1/4 in triple jump.

Hasani Knight

School: Landstown (Virginia Beach, Va.)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 51-3 1/4 in triple jump.

Desmond Ledell

School: River Bluff (Lexington, S.C.)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 50-6 in triple jump.

Jalen Seals

School: Boswell (Fort Worth)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 24-6 1/2 in long jump; 50-4 3/4 (51-4w) in triple jump.

TRACKINGS:

Ledell won the New Balance Nationals triple jump. Miami-bound Knight was the season triple jumpleader.

Seals, who is headed to Balyor, was the best combination long and triple jumper and had the best all-conditions triple jump (wind-aided 51-4).

HORIZONTAL JUMPS SECOND TEAM

Darius Henderson

School: Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas)

Year: Junior

Height, event: 25-5 1/4 in long jump.

Sanjay Kettels

School: St. Marys Prep (Berkeley, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 24-5½ in long jump.