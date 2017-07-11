ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Long sprints and middle distances

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette (La.)

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Juris Green, The Woodlands (Texas)

Here are the athletes selected in the long sprints/middle distances (400, 800 and mile). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Cameron Cooper

School: Oak Park (Mich.)

Year: Senior

Event, time: 1:47.59 in 800.

Josh Hoey

School: Bishop Shanahan (Downingtown, Pa.)

Year: Junior

Time, event: 1:49.37 in 800.

Sam Worley

School: Comal Canyon (New Braunfels, Texas)

Year: Senior

Time, event: 1:48.25 in 800; 4:00.61 in mile.

Zachary Shinnick

School: Damien (La Verne, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Time, event: 45.20 400.

TRACKINGS:

Shinnick (400) and Cooper (800) topped the national lists in their respective events and were USATF Junior champions.

Worley had the second-best time at 800 meters and was the Brooks PR Invitational mile champion. He ranks No. 13 on the all-time high school mile list.

SECOND TEAM

Brandon McGorty

School: Chantilly (Va.)

Year: Senior

Time, event: 1:48.71 in 800.

Rey Rivera

School: Old Bridge (Matawan, N.J.)

Year: Senior

Time, event: 1:49.59 in 800.