ALL-USA Boys Track and Field: Sprints

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette (La.)

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Juris Green, The Woodlands (Texas)

Hurdles

Long Sprints and Middle Distance

Distances

Throws

Jumps

Here are the athletes selected in the sprints (100 and 200 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Kaylon Barnes

School: Silsbee (Texas)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 10.22 in 100; 20.54 in 200

*Tyrese Cooper

School: Norland (Miami Gardens, Fla.)

Year: Sophomore

Times, events: 10.49 in 100; 20.51 in 200, 45.38 in 400

Jamal Walton

School: Miramar (Fla.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 10.50 in 100; 20.57 in 200; 45.70 in 400

Anthony Schwartz

School: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 10.15 in 100; 20.66 in 200

NOTEWORTHY: Repeating ALL-USA sprinter Cooper led 200 meter sprinters and swept postseason wins at the Prefontaine Classic in the high school 200, the New Balance National Invitational, and the USATF Junior Chamionships. He won the Great Southwest Classic 400 meters and ranks among the top 20 on the all-time all-time high school lists in both events – No. 14 in the 400 and No. 18 in the 200. He had set the freshman class records in both races in 2016.

Schwartz was the U.S. 100 meter leader with his world youth (under age 18) record 10.15 clocking and bettered 10.50 in 11 races. He was the New Balance Nationals champion and the top high school 100 finisher at the USATF Junior Championships (fourth overall).

Walton, the 400 champion at the Brooks PR Invitational, has also been competing for the Cayman Islands national team this year. He was second in the 400 in the Carifta Games and recently won the 400 at the Gotland (Sweden) Island Games.

SECOND TEAM

Elija Godwin

School: Newton (Covington, Ga.)

Year: Junior

Times, events: 20.71 in 200; 46.23 in 400

Sean Hooper

School: Fossil Ridge (Keller, Texas)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 20.94 in 200; 45.92 in 400.