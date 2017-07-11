ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Team: Throws

The American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field Teams were coordinated by Fred Baer, founder of Track and Field Writers of America with selections by Jack Shepard, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances, along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Mondo Duplantis, Lafayette (La.)

Boys Track & Field Coach of the Year: Juris Green, The Woodlands (Texas)

Sprints

Hurdles

Long Sprints and Middle Distance

Distances

Jumps

Here are the athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer and javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Liam Christensen

School: Academic Magnet (North Charleston, S.C.)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 228-0 in javelin.

*Jordan Geist

School: Knoch (Saxonburg, Pa.)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 76-0 in shot put; 69-4 1/4 in shot put (jr.), 208-7 in discus; 238-9 in hammer.

*Adrian “Tripp” Piperi

School: The Woodlands (Texas)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 74-11 1/2 in shot put, 68-3 shot put (jr.), 199-9 in discus.

Turner Washington

School: Canyon del Oro (Oro Valley, Ariz.)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 65-3 3/4 in shot put, 227-10 in discus, 212-0 discus (jr.).

TRACKINGS:

All four throwers won berths on the USA Junior team for this month’s Pan Am Junior Championships in Peru.

Geist (shot put), Washington (discus throw), and Stanford-bound Christensen (javelin throw) all won USATF Junior and New Balance National titles.

Piperi, who is headed to Texas, was second in the shot at USATF Juniors. He was the 2015 IAAF World Youth champion.

The versatile Geist was the high school leader in both the shot and hammer throw (with a spectacular win in his debut with the ball and chain instrument at the New Balance meet) and was also the Pennsylvania state champion with the discus (as well as runner-up to Washington at New Balance).

Geist and Washington are slated to be teammates at Arizona next season.

SECOND TEAM

Gabriel Oladipo

School: Hightower (Missouri City, Texas)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 65-10 1/2 in shot put;, 215-2 in discus.

Zaorawar “Robbie” Otal

School: Oak Park (Calif.)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 209-3 in discus.