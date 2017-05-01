ALL-USA First Team wrestler Jarod Verkleeren picks Penn State

Jarod Verkleeren, a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestling First Team, has committed to Penn State.

Verkleeren, a 145-pounder from Hempfield Area (Greensburg, Pa.), had signed with Iowa State but was granted his release in March.

After a very long process I decided to continue my Academic and wrestling career at Penn State University. #WeAre 🦁 — JarodVerkleeren (@verkleeren_j) April 30, 2017

He missed four weeks with a knee injury but he returned as strong as ever and claimed the Pennsylvania Class AAA state title. The runner-up at the Cadet National Championships last summer, Verkleeren was 29-1 on the season with his only loss at 152 pounds against Second Team All-American Cameron Coy.