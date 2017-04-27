USA Today Sports

Which former ALL-USA football players will be drafted?

Which former ALL-USA football players will be drafted?

Which former ALL-USA football players will be drafted?

The NFL Draft begins Thursday with the possibility of a dozen players who were selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Football Teams when they were in high school.

Here are those players and where they are projected to be selected. Players are listed with their year of ALL-USA selection, their high school, position, college and draft projection:

Player Year School, Town Position College Proj. Round
Montravius Adams 2012 Dooly County, Vienna Ga. DL Auburn 3-4
Johathan Allen 2012 Stone Bridge, Ashburn, Va. DL Alabama 1
Zach Banner 2011 Lakes, Lakewood, Wash. OL USC 3-4
Vince Biegel 2011 Lincoln, Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc. LB Wisconsin 4
KD Cannon 2013 Mount Pleasant, Texas WR Baylor 4-5
Dalvin Cook 2013 Miami Central, Miami RB Florida State 1
Malachi Dupre 2013 John Curtis Christian, River Ridge, La. WR LSU 5
Robert Foster 2012 Central Valley, Monaca, Pa. WR Alabama 2-3
Leonard Fournette 2012 St. Augustine, New Orleans RB LSU 1
Marlon Humphrey 2013 Hoover, Ala. DB Alabama 1
Adoree Jackson 2013 Serra, Gardenia, Calif. DB USC 1-2
Raekwon McMillan 2013 Liberty County, Hinesville, Ga. LB Ohio State 1-2
Jabrill Peppers 2013 Paramus Catholic, N.J. DB Michigan 1-2
Ethan Pocic 2012 Lemont, Ill. OL LSU 2-3
Austin Rehkow 2012 Central Valley, Spokane Valley, Wash. K Idaho
Cameron Robinson 2013 West Monroe, La. OL Alabama 2-3
Rushel Shell 2011 Hopewell, Aliquippa, Pa. RB Pittsburgh 7
Eddie Vanderdoes 2012 Placer, Calif. DL Notre Dame 3-4
Deshaun Watson 2013 Gainesville, Ga. QB Clemson 1
Tim Williams 2012 University Lab School, Baton Rouge, La. DL Alabama 2-3

 

