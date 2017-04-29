Six former ALL-USA players drafted in Rounds 2 and 3

More former American Family Insurance ALL-USA football players heard their names called Friday night in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. Here are evaluations of those picks.

Second round

No. 34 Jacksonville, Cam Robinson, OT – Alabama – West Monroe (La.) – ALL-USA First Team, 2013: The Jags enlisted support for QB Blake Bortles in Round 1 by taking RB Leonard Fournette. Now they move up one slot to get additional help for both players by reinforcing the offensive line with Robinson, a left tackle in college who seems likely to start his pro career at guard. But if Robinson proves he can handle NFL edge rushers, maybe he takes over for new LT Branden Albert in the not-too-distant future.

No. 41 Minnesota, Dalvin Cook, RB – Florida State – Miami Central (Fla.) – ALL-USA First Team, 2013: Cook, the Seminoles’ all-time leading rusher, is a do-it-all back now part of a potent committee with newly signed Latavius Murray. Good news for the Vikes, who ranked dead last in rushing offense in 2016. A great home-run threat for QB Sam Bradford, who threw a ton of checkdowns last year.

No. 48 Cincinnati – Joe Mixon, RB – Oklahoma – Freedom (Calif.) – ALL-USA Second Team, 2013: Maybe not a stunner since the Bengals have a longstanding reputation for taking in players with checkered histories. Mixon’s heinous assault of a woman in 2014 (caught on video) is infamous, and Cincinnati should prepared for a PR hit. From a football standpoint, he might be the best back in the draft, a dual threat (1,274 yards rushing last year, 538 receiving) who could immediately supplant Jeremy Hill and Gio Bernard atop the depth chart.

No. 54 Miami – Raekwon McMillan, LB – Ohio State – Liberty County (Ga.) – ALL-USA First Team, 2013: A decent athlete and good player who solidifies a pedestrian linebacking corps. McMillan could challenge Koa Misi to start on the strong side of a defense that finished 30th against the run last year.

Third round

78. Baltimore — Tim Williams, OLB – Alabama – Southern Lab (Baton Rouge, La.), ALL-USA Second Team, 2012: There’s no questioning the talent, but concerns about Williams’ character dropped him down the board. But GM Ozzie Newsome tends to see extra value in players from his alma mater and will hope Williams can put his issues behind him. With 27½ sacks since 2015, he’s got the ability to help revitalize the Baltimore pass rush.

93. Green Bay — Montravius Adams, DT — Auburn — Dooly County (Vienna, Ga): Could challenge for Pack’s nose tackle post if he harnesses his ability.