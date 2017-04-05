ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Anastasia Hayes, Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from USA TODAY Sports’ Jason Jordan, high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evina Westbrook, South Salem (Salem, Ore.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Lombard, Canyon (Amarillo, Texas)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Anastasia Hayes

School: Riverdale, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Position: Guard

Height: 5-7

Details: Tennessee signee led team to 34-0 record and a second consecutive AAA state championship, averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. First name is pronounced Anna-stay-zah.

Teammates say my best quality is: I’m very funny.

Epic fail I learned from: My sophomore year, my team tried to lose a game and that blew up a lot. We learned so much from that. Now, I know that I would never do that again. That was a crazy experiment.

Favorite class: This year, it is psychology. I like learning and studying about the brain and why people get diagnosed with disorders. You get to understand what motivates people.

Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: My parents have inspired me. They always push me to be the best that I can and always keep God first and always trust in him.

I’m likely to sing along to: I have a lot of favorite songs. Any song by Beyonce.

Typical breakfast: I don’t eat cereal. Sausage links, waffles and grits.

Last movie I saw: Get Out.

Favorite teacher: My U.S. history teacher, Mr. (Aaron) Lewis. He just breaks everything down to where everybody can understand it. He makes it fun and in an understandable way.

Funniest thing to happen recently: Probably when I was trying to do a backflip and I rolled back and missed the ground. It was so scary and funny. Everybody was cracking up. I was trying to dance and be a cheerleader.

Could play my story: Zendaya

A year from now, I will be: Hopefully, getting ready to be in the NCAA tournament.

Biggest name on my cell phone: South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

Favorite app on my phone: Twitter.