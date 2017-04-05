ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Chennedy Carter, Timberview (Mansfield, Texas)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evina Westbrook, South Salem (Salem, Ore.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Lombard, Canyon (Amarillo, Texas)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Chennedy Carter

School: Timberview, Mansfield, Texas

Position: Guard

Height: 5-9

Details: Texas A&M signee led team to 5A state-runner-up finish, averaging 20.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists. First name is pronounced Kennedy. Was a member of the USA U18 women’s basketball team that won gold at the FIBA Americas U18 championship.

Teammates say my best quality is: My competitiveness.

Greatest achievement: I don’t think I have just one. Being named to all these (postseason) teams are a major deal.

Failure I learned from: This year, losing in the state championship. I took a lot from that game, especially with it not going the way I wanted it to. I need to be more aware of what I’m doing.

Favorite class: English. I just like writing and reading. The teacher also makes the class interesting.

Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: Probably my aunt, Nedra Hardin, who passed away last year. She had breast cancer. What she went through made me work hard and play for her and just grind. She told me some things before she left that I can take with me wherever I go.

I’m likely to sing along to: Every Day We Lit by YFN Lucci.

Typical breakfast: Waffles, sausage and eggs. I played travel ball all summer and hotels will usually have waffles, sausage and eggs.

Last movie I saw: Get Out.

Could play my story: I feel like Sanaa Lathan could play me in a movie.

Funniest thing to happen to me recently: Honestly, enough stuff happens in one day that I can’t single anything out.

A year from now, I will be: In college.

Biggest name on my phone: Jason Kidd.

Favorite app on my phone: Snapchat