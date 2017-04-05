ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Megan Walker, Monacan (Richmond, Va.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evina Westbrook, South Salem (Salem, Ore.)

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Lombard, Canyon (Amarillo, Texas)

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Megan Walker

School: Monacan, Richmond, Va.

Position: Forward

Height: 6-1

Details: Connecticut signee led team to 30-0 record and 4A state title, averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Was a member of the USA U18 women’s basketball team that won gold at the FIBA Americas U18 championship.

Teammates say my best quality is: My ability to take over the game at any time and lift up others.

Greatest achievement: Being named Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Failure I learned from: Not making the USA U17 team. It gave me experience.

Favorite class in school and why: Practical law. It’s so interesting.

Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: My brother, Johnathan Walker. He’s an engineer and he’s always pushing me off the court.

I’m most likely to sing along to: Probably Days in the East by Drake.

Typical breakfast: A banana, an apple and a muffin.

Last movie I saw: Logan.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. (Emily) Bailey for Algebra 2. She supports the girls basketball team and she knows how to relate to her students.

Could play my story: Sanaa Lathan from Love and Basketball.

A year from now, I will be: A happy college student.

Biggest name on my phone: Geno Auriemma. But the biggest thing on my phone is a video of me dunking.

Favorite app on your phone: Instagram.