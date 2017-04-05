ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Mikayla Boykin, Clinton (N.C.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Evina Westbrook, South Salem (Salem, Ore.)
COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Lombard, Canyon (Amarillo, Texas)
Name: Mikayla Boykin
School: Clinton, N.C.
Position: Guard
Height: 5-9
Details: Duke signee led team to 30-2 record and 2A state title, averaging 38.1 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 5.8 steals. Her older brother Michael is a freshman guard at Barton University.
Teammates say my best quality is: My leadership. I try to pick up the team when I’m down.
Greatest achievement: Signing with Duke
Put the ball in my hands: My dad, Tim Boykin. He played football, but he also played basketball.
Failure I learned from: I would say not making the USA Team. It helped me realize the things I need to work on and it pushed me to do better as the year went along.
Favorite class: Multimedia web design. I love working, building rooms and building characters.
Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: Pastor Rev. (Onyx) Martin of Clinton.
I’m likely to sing along to: Love Me Now by John Legend.
Typical breakfast: Grits, eggs and bacon.
Last movie I saw: 50 Shades Darker.
Favorite teacher: I love all my teachers.
Could play my story: Mo’ne Davis.
Funniest thing to happen to me recently: My dad walked in my room in the late afternoon when I was taking a nap and I thought it was time for school, like 7:30 in the morning.
A year from now, I will be: Having an impact on Duke’s basketball team.
Biggest name on my phone: No big numbers, but John Wall tweeted and followed me on Twitter.
Favorite app on my phone: Snapchat.