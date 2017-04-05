ALL-USA Girls Basketball First Team: Mikayla Boykin, Clinton (N.C.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Mikayla Boykin

School: Clinton, N.C.

Position: Guard

Height: 5-9

Details: Duke signee led team to 30-2 record and 2A state title, averaging 38.1 points, 14.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 5.8 steals. Her older brother Michael is a freshman guard at Barton University.

Teammates say my best quality is: My leadership. I try to pick up the team when I’m down.

Greatest achievement: Signing with Duke

Put the ball in my hands: My dad, Tim Boykin. He played football, but he also played basketball.

Failure I learned from: I would say not making the USA Team. It helped me realize the things I need to work on and it pushed me to do better as the year went along.

Favorite class: Multimedia web design. I love working, building rooms and building characters.

Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: Pastor Rev. (Onyx) Martin of Clinton.

I’m likely to sing along to: Love Me Now by John Legend.

Typical breakfast: Grits, eggs and bacon.

Last movie I saw: 50 Shades Darker.

Favorite teacher: I love all my teachers.

Could play my story: Mo’ne Davis.

Funniest thing to happen to me recently: My dad walked in my room in the late afternoon when I was taking a nap and I thought it was time for school, like 7:30 in the morning.

A year from now, I will be: Having an impact on Duke’s basketball team.

Biggest name on my phone: No big numbers, but John Wall tweeted and followed me on Twitter.

Favorite app on my phone: Snapchat.