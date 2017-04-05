ALL-USA Girls Basketball Player of the Year: Evina Westbrook, South Salem (Ore.)

USA TODAY High School Sports is unveiling the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Teams as selected by Jim Halley with input from high school coaches and recruiting experts.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Joe Lombard, Canyon (Amarillo, Texas)

Name: Evina Wesbrook

School: South Salem, Salem, Ore.

Position: Guard

Height: 6 foot

Details: Tennessee signee averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks, leading team to a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament. Was a member of the USA U18 women’s basketball team that won gold at the FIBA Americas U18 championship last summer.

Teammates say my best quality is: My leadership.

Greatest achievement: Probably being chosen to play in the McDonald’s game.

Failure I learned from: I tried out for the USA U17 team when I was 15. I didn’t make the team and that was pretty hard for me. At the end of the day, it made me work harder when I went back home, made me a better person and a better basketball player.

Favorite class: Environmental studies. It’s IB environmental studies. It’s like an AP class, which we call IB. Mainly because of the teacher, Miss (Dottie) Knecht, and her main goal is to make sure we’re successful.

Outside of sports, I’m inspired by: My mom. The way that she has been with me at all my games and cheering me on. She took time out of her schedule to really put all of her kids first, really inspired me to work hard because I know she works hard for us. I have three older brothers and one younger brother.

I’m likely to sing along to: Can You Stand the Rain by New Edition. I love to sing and love to dance. I might not be good, but I do it anyways.

Typical breakfast: Chocolate milk. That’s basically the consistency of my diet.

Last movie I saw: Get Out.

Could play my story: Keke Palmer.

Funniest thing to happen recently: My dad had called the plumbers to come over to our house. They didn’t tell me. I didn’t have class that early in the morning, so I was home. I put music on and I was in the shower and I was singing my heart out. I get out of the shower and hear someone walking around the house and I freak out and run to my room and look outside the window and there’s a plumber truck.

Biggest name on your cell phone: Notre Dame Coach Muffet McGraw.

Favorite app on my phone: Snapchat.