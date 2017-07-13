ALL-USA Girls Track and Field: Distance

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections are made by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

MORE: ALL-USA Girls Track & Field Teams

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Sydney McLaughlin, Union Catholic

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Joe Lee, Bullis School

Sprints

Hurdles

Long Sprints and Middle Distance

Throws

Jumps

Here are the athletes selected in the distances (mile, 2 mile and 5,000 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat ALL-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Lauren Gregory

School: Fort Collins, Colo.

Year: Senior

Times, events: 4:42.00 in mile; 10:05.26 in 2-mile

Claudia Lane

School: Malibu, Calif.

Year: Sophomore

Times, events: 4:47.73 in mile; 9:57.52 in 3,200

Cailie Logue

School: Girard, Kan.

Year: Senior

Times, events: 4:42.94 in mile; 10:09.97 in 3,200

Brie Oakley

School: Grandview (Centennial, Colo.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 4:41.95 in mile; 9:51.35 in 2-mile (HSR); 15:55.75i in 5000

NOTEWORTHY: Oakley broke the high school record for two miles, running 9:51.35 at the Brooks PR Invitational on June 17 to better the mark of 9:53.54 set in 2014 by Bethan Knights of Northwood (Irvine, Calif.) – and plans to join Knights at Cal in the fall.

Earlier Oakley became the first high school athlete to better 16 minutes for 5,000 meters indoors, running 15:55.75 to smash the year-old record of 16:08.83 by Weini Kelati of Heritage (Leesburg, Va.). Only six high schoolers have eclipsed 16 minutes outdoors, headed by the record of 15:45.56 by Mary Cain of Bronxville, N.Y. in 2013.

Lane was the Arcadia invitational 3,200 champion over Oakley in April.

SECOND TEAM

Allie Schadler

School: Rio Rico, Ariz.

Year: Senior

Times, events: 2:08.22 in 800; 4:43.00 in mile; 10:05.70 in 3200

Katelyn Tuohy

School: North Rockland (Thiells, N.Y.)

Year: Freshman

Times, events: 4:18.51 in 1500; 9:53.63 in 3000