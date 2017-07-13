ALL-USA Girls Track and Field: Jumps

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections are made by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

MORE: ALL-USA Girls Track & Field Teams

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Sydney McLaughlin, Union Catholic

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Joe Lee, Bullis School

Sprints

Hurdles

Long Sprints and Middle Distance

Distances

Throws

Here are the athletes selected in the vertical jumps (high jump and pole vault) and the horizontal jumps (long jump and triple jump). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat ALL-USA performer.

VERTICAL JUMPS FIRST TEAM

*Rachel Baxter

School: Canyon (Anaheim, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 14-4 in pole vault

Jenna Rogers

School: Rutherford, N.J.

Year: Freshman

Height, event: 6-0 3/4 in high jump

Jelena Rowe

School: Bloom Township (Chicago Heights, Ill.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 6-1 in high jump

Anna Watson

School: Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 13-9 in pole vault

NOTEWORTHY: In winning the New Balance Nationals high jump, Rogers broke the freshman class record of 6-0 1/4, set by current pro and 2016 Olympian (as a HS senior) Vashti Cunningham of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) in 2013.

Rowe and Baxter were USATF Junior champions in the high jump and pole vault, respectively.

VERTICAL JUMPS SECOND TEAM

Carson Dingler

School: Mary Persons (Forsyth, Ga.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 13-10 in pole vault

Carlie Queen

School: Summit Christian Academy (Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

Year: Senior

Height, event: 5-11 in high jump

HORIZONTAL JUMPS FIRST TEAM

Kynnedy Flannel

School: Alvin, Texas

Year: Junior

Distance, event: 21-2 3/4 in long jump

Titiana Marsh

School: Thomas Dale (Chester, Va.)

Year: Junior

Distances, events: 20-2 3/4 in long jump; 43-5 in triple jump

*Jasmine Moore

School: Lake Ridge (Mansfield, Texas)

Year: Sophomore

Distances, events: 20-2 1/2 in long jump; 43-7 1/4 in triple jump

Jaimie Robinson

School: Homewood-Flossmoor (Flossmoor, Ill.)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 43-10 1/2 (44-4w) in triple jump

NOTEWORTHY: Hurdler Davis was also the most impressive jumper and was undefeated outdoors against all high school athletes in all events. Indoors she had had long jumped 21-11 to overhall the 36-year-old high school (and American Junior/under age 20) record of 21-7 1/2 set by Carol Lewis of Willinghoro, N.J., in 1981.

Davis topped the season outdoor lists with a 22-1 jump — which ranks No. 3 on the all-time high school list and No. 15 among all women jumpers in the world this year. She placed fifth at the USATF championships (behind the last two Olympic champions) and would be in the World Championships for any other country.

At the USATF Junior Nationals it took Davis just one quick jump to secure the victory before hurrying across the track for the 100 hurdles prelims (and she won the finals there too) — earning a pair of berths for this month Pan American Junior Championships in Peru before enrolling at Georgia in the fall. She was the 2015 World Youth (under age 18) champion.

Robinson replaced 2016 triple jump leader Davis in an event that produced three of the top ten all-time high school jumpers. That left Davis, who improved to 43-4 this season, still a respectable No. 13 all-time. Robinson and Moore placed 1-2 at the USATF Junior triple jump championships (without Davis in the event).

HORIZONTAL JUMPS SECOND TEAM

Sophia Falco

School: Lakewood Ranch (Brandenton, Fla.)

Year: Senior

Distance, events: 20-5 in long jump; 42-8 in triple jump

Kyndal McKnight

School: Marcus (Flower Mound, Texas)

Year: Senior

Distance, event: 42-2 1/2w in triple jump