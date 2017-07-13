ALL-USA Girls Track and Field: Sprints

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections are made by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Sydney McLaughlin, Union Catholic

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Joe Lee, Bullis School

Here are the athletes selected in the sprints (100 and 200 meters). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat All-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Tamari Davis

School: Lincoln MS (Gainesville, Fla.)

Year: 8th grade

Time, events: 11.55 in 100; 23.21 in 200

Symone Mason

School: Southridge (Miami, Fla.)

Year: Senior

Time, events: 11.24 in 100; 23.00 in 200; 52.42 in 400

Arria Minor

School: Denver East (Denver)

Year: Sophomore

Time, events: 11.53 in 100; 23.51 in 200; 52.05 in 400

Sha’Carri Richardson

School: Carter (Dallas)

Year: Junior

Time, events: 11.28 in 100; 23.28 in 200

NOTEWORTHY: University of Miami signee Mason won the USATF Junior title in the 200 and was second in the 100 to pro runner Candice Hill (but was the season high school leader in that short sprint).

Davis defeated the other three sprint selectees at the Prefontaine Classic high school 200, setting a world age-14 record of 23.21. (Prior to this year the mark was 23.41 in 2012 by current “young” pro Kaylin Whitney, while a middle school student in Clermont, Fla.)

Minor was a triple winner in the 100, 200, and 400 at the Colorado state championships.

SECOND TEAM

KaTia Seymour

School: Palatka, Fla.

Year: Senior

Times, events: 11.33 in 100; 23.37 (22.89w) in 200

Twanisha Terry

School: Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 11.37 in 100; 23.21 in 200