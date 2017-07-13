ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Team: Throws

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field teams are coordinated by Fred Baer, the founder of Track and Field Writers of America. Girls selections are made by Mike Kennedy, high school editor of Track and Field News.

Criteria included ranking on USA TODAY Sports and Track and Field News national lists and the number of top performances along with head-to-head competition during the regular season and in major postseason meets.

Athletes are listed alphabetically in each general event area. Races in meters unless noted. Field events in feet and inches.

MORE: ALL-USA Girls Track & Field Teams

Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year: Sydney McLaughlin, Union Catholic

Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year: Joe Lee, Bullis School

Sprints

Hurdles

Long Sprints and Middle Distance

Distances

Jumps

Here are the athletes selected in the throws (shot put, discus, hammer and javelin). Returning ALL-USA selections are denoted with asterisks (*).

HSR = all-time U.S. high school record mark.

w = wind-aided (more than 2.0 meters a second).

i = performed indoors.

* = repeat ALL-USA performer.

FIRST TEAM

Pamela Amaechi

School: Lincoln (San Francisco)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 177-0 in discus; 47-8 1/2 in shot put

Ashley Anumba

School: Los Osos (Rancho Cucamonga, Ca.)

Year: Senior

Times, event: 177-8 in discus

Joy McArthur

School: Dana Hills (Dana Point, Calif.)

Year: Senior

Times, event: 201-9 in hammer

*Alyssa Wilson

School: Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.)

Year: Senior

Times, events: 57-1 1/4 in shot put (HSR); 182-0 in discus; 185-11 in hammer

Madison Wiltrout

School: Connellsville, Pa.

Year: Senior

Times, event: 173-10 in javelin (set HSR 185-8 in 2015)

Kathleen Young

School: Warrensburg-Latham (Warrensburg, Ill.)

Year: Senior

Times, event: 53-5 in shot put

NOTEWORTHY: Wilson, the high school record breaker this season in the shot put at 57-1 1/4, won the USATF Junior title in the hammer throw at 185-11. She also made the U.S. junior team in the shot put, placing second (behind a college freshman).

McArthur had the No. 2 all-time high school hammer throw of 203-8 as a junior in 2016 and led the 2017 lists at 201-9 – although high schools cannot contest the hammer in California.

Wiltrout set the high school javelin throw record of 185-8 as a sophomore in 2015 and topped the 2017 lists at 173-10.