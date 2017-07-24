Despite cancer's return, Taylor Dockins plans to play in PGF All-American Game

Taylor Dockins, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School Softball Player of the Year, has had an emotional few weeks.

Dockins, from Norco (Calif.), was diagnosed with liver cancer last summer and had the left lobe of her liver, including a five-inch tumor removed.

After returning to the field and having a dominant season, she learned that her liver cancer had returned. Doctors had found three tumors, with the largest approximately the size of a baseball.

Dockins, the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year, was attending the ESPY’s earlier this month when her family got the call that she has been placed on the national liver transplant list. The call was “life-changing.”

Amid all this, though, Taylor Dockins will do what Taylor Dockins does — and that’s return to the pitching circle on a softball field.

Dockins confirmed to USA TODAY High School Sports that she will be playing — yes, playing — at the Premier Girls Fastpitch High School All-American Game on Friday in Irvine, Calif. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

“Yes! I will be at the game playing,” she wrote in a Twitter message. “I am so excited and definitely honored to be a part of it.

“It’s crazy, but I’m blessed.”

Dockins confirmed that “the doctors have approved me.”

Before Dockins can be considered for a transplant, she must undergo radiation treatment intended to shrink the size of the tumor and potentially remove any cell cells that have not been detected.

“I haven’t done the treatment yet but probably will start it the week after PGF,” Dockins said. “I’m good enough to play. I’ll be trying out there, haven’t pitched in a game in a while, but I will work hard.”