Jaelan Phillips, top overall football recruit in 2017, advocates enrolling early in college

Jaelan Phillips was ranked as the No. 1 overall football prospect in the Class of 2017. A defensive end from Redlands East Valley (Calif.), he was an Army All-American and named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team.

Phillips graduated high school early so he could enroll early at UCLA and be on campus for spring football.

He tweeted Monday night that the experience of being on campus early was invaluable after the news that basketball star Marvin Bagley III is reclassifying in order to begin his college career at Duke and become eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft.

The extra 7 months of college that I was able to get is invaluable!! Both academically and athletically — Jaelan Phillips (@JJPhillips15) August 15, 2017

Here is a look at Phillips’ highlights from his senior season in high school.